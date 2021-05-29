TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $635.54

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $635.54 and last traded at $631.34, with a volume of 1894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $621.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $606.21 and its 200-day moving average is $596.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 240.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

