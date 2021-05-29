Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transphorm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TGAN stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

