Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 28,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 627,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,327,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $917.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.