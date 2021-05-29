Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,026,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,082,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Trimble worth $1,480,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,620. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

