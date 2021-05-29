Truegame (TGAME) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $104,416.34 and $2,617.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00080677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00917497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.59 or 0.09253875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091472 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

