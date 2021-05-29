Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.31.

NYSE TNP opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.