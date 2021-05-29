TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Raised to GBX 410

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 321 ($4.19) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on TUI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 275.20 ($3.60).

TUI opened at GBX 432.10 ($5.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 415.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 408.82.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

