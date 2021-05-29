Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $23.86 on Friday. Tuya has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.
