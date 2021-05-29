Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.27 and last traded at $100.59. 1,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 920,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.76.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total transaction of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,960,862. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

