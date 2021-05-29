Typhoon Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $667,134.35 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $667,134.35 and $120,359.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00312048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00190845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00771706 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

