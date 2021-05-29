U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

SLCA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.