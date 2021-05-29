UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.81.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $331.53 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $167.86 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

