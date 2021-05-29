UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $68.80.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

