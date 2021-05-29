Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $400.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.63.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

