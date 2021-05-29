Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $361.00 to $376.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty traded as high as $351.72 and last traded at $349.26, with a volume of 23272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.36.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.34 and its 200 day moving average is $303.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

