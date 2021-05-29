Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,046.64

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,046.64 ($26.74) and traded as low as GBX 2,034 ($26.57). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,060 ($26.91), with a volume of 48,185 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,365.63 ($30.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,036.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,046.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

