Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,046.64

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,046.64 ($26.74) and traded as low as GBX 2,034 ($26.57). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,060 ($26.91), with a volume of 48,185 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,365.63 ($30.91).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,036.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,046.64.
In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).
Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.
