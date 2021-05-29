Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 29th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.

UNIEF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Uni-Select stock remained flat at $$12.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

