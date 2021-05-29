UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $176,245.20 and $99.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000775 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.