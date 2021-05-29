Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €28.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.63 ($33.68).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €30.13 ($35.45). 481,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.39 and its 200-day moving average is €29.68. Uniper has a 12-month low of €24.78 ($29.15) and a 12-month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.