United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

UBAB stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $104.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.48. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, reorder checks, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

