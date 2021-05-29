United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $214.60. 2,128,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.35 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

