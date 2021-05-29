Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 647,700 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the April 29th total of 275,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NYSE:UTL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $825.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

