Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 647,700 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the April 29th total of 275,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
NYSE:UTL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 85,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $825.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.
Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.
In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unitil Company Profile
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.