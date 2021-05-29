Unitrade (TRADE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.53 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00860678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.15 or 0.08809576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00087645 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.