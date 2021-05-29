Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a growth of 253.6% from the April 29th total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of UUU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. 78,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,401. The company has a market cap of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

