Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of USAP opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

