uPlexa Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $8,660.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

