Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.56.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST traded down $18.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.22. 5,244,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,138. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.