Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Uranium Participation stock opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$837.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.91. Uranium Participation has a 1 year low of C$3.93 and a 1 year high of C$5.90.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.98). Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

