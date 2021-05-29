Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on URBN. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

URBN opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,919.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,200. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

