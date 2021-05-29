US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of XMMO opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $89.13.

