US Bancorp DE Has $26,000 Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 115.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of TGI opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

