US Bancorp DE Makes New $34,000 Investment in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000.

CSAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CSAN opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cosan S.A. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

