US Bancorp DE Purchases 417 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Youdao were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth about $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE DAO opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. Youdao, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

