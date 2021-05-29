US Bancorp DE Purchases New Shares in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KRUS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.24. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.