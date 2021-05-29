USD Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.76 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $22.15 billion and $2.76 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.33 or 0.06910362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00191841 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 22,155,025,168 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.