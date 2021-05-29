Vai (VAI) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $102.24 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00316414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00196912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.08 or 0.00835072 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 110,274,465 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

