Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $25.72 on Friday. Valhi has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $727.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

