Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 0.4%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.80 ($0.60). Approximately 123,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 69,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The firm has a market cap of £48.85 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.12.

Van Elle Company Profile (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

