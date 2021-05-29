Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,318,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.