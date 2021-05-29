Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $184.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,900. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $115.15 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.