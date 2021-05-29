Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Summit X LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

