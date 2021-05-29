Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

