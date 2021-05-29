Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,466. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

