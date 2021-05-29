Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $90.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $94.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

