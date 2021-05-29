Vanilla Network Price Hits $18.19 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $127,308.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $18.19 or 0.00050289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 827,766 coins and its circulating supply is 642,606 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

