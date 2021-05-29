Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.