Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.490-3.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.92.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock traded up $26.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,501. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.