Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.815-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.490-3.490 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.92.

NYSE VEEV traded up $26.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.34. 2,512,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,501. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

