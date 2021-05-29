Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.93 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.490-3.490 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $26.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.92.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

