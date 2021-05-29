Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.92.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.84. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

